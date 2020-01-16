Pedestrian struck, killed in Colleton County, troopers say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday night near Walterboro.
The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash, which happened at approximately 6:39 p.m. on Ruffin Road, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Investigators say a 1993 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Ruffin Road and the pedestrian was standing in the eastbound lane when the victim was struck.
There was no immediate word on whether the driver of the truck will face charges.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
