Police: Deadly shooting at Lexington Christmas party was self-defense; 2 arrests made in ‘tragic and chaotic incident’

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Weeks after a deadly shooting at a Lexington County holiday party, prosecutors have ruled the man who pulled the trigger was acting in self-defense.
Wesley Warren-Camp, 26, was shot and killed at a Christmas party at Southern Dreams Realty on Dec. 20, 2019.
During their investigation, police said they uncovered a “tragic and chaotic incident” involving several fights.
The first fight, officers said, was between Warren-Camp and his father, William Camp Jr. When the men were separated, other people at the party took Warren-Camp outside, but he “continued to be enraged” and had to be held by other men, detectives said.
During this time, another partygoer fired a gun “in an attempt to disperse the crowd,” police said. That person, Calvin Lee Brown, 51, of Lexington, then left the party.
As another man was trying to leave the party, he was pulled out of his truck and assaulted by Warren-Camp, police said. Warren-Camp’s father is also accused of beating the man.
Whenever the victim tried to get back in his truck and leave, Warren-Camp and his father pulled him back out and kept beating him, police said.
It was during the beating that the man being assaulted got a gun and shot Warren-Camp in the chest, police said. Detectives said the victim was on his back while Warren-Camp stood over him when the shooting happened.
Officers said the victim was repeatedly hit in the head and had a broken eye socket, cuts to his face and head, and other visible injuries.
The man admitted to police that he shot Warren-Camp, saying he feared for his life, as well as the safety of his wife, who had tried to stop the fight, officers said.
Detectives presented their evidence to prosecutors, who determined the man who shot Warren-Camp acted in self-defense. He will not face charges.
“I appreciate the patience shown from those involved, along with the community, while detectives have worked through every aspect of this case to bring it to a conclusion,” Chief Terrence Green said.
Warren-Camp’s stepmother, who was at the party, said she disagrees with what police say happened.
“I think the way that they portrayed it, might have been very inaccurate,” Amber Jovanelly said. “Of course, that’s my opinion on things that I know."
Warren-Camp’s father, Camp Jr., is charged with assault and battery. Brown, who is accused of firing shots into the air during the chaos, is charged with unlawful use of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. Brown was also arrested for DUI right after the party, police said.
Jovanelly said it has been rough on Warren-Camp’s father to deal with the charges, while still processing the loss of his son.
“It’s just been a roller coaster honestly, I don’t think he has had time to grieve and mourn, cause its just been one thing after another,” she said.
Camp Jr. and Brown turned themselves in to police Jan. 15. They are both in the Lexington County Detention Center and have not yet faced a judge for a bond hearing.
