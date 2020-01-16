Police searching for suspects after 6 school buses found vandalized at high school on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are looking for suspects after six school buses belonging to a Charleston County high school were vandalized earlier this week.
On Monday morning around 5:45 a.m., a man who works for St. Johns High School discovered the vandalism on the buses at the school in the 1500 block of Main Road.
According to an incident report, the license plate was stolen from one bus and all of them were spray-painted with red paint including profanity and other “inappropriate drawings.”
One bus also had spray paint on the interior front passenger seat, the report stated.
No arrests have been made in this case, according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis. Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
