Report: Charleston VA medical center’s construction delays increased costs by thousands

“Between FY13-FY17 our facility experienced unprecedented growth of 27%, increasing from 59,252 uniques to 75,619. The estimated cost of cancelling multiple clinics and shifting care to the community in order to begin these projects on the planned construction date would have far exceeded the cost incurred by construction delays,” said Scott Isaacks in a response to the OIG’s review. “Placing our Veterans’ quality of care at risk due to the community’s inability to absorb the workload, likely causing delays in care, was not an option and would have left our staff and providers underutilized. While we contend the facility procedures at the time of this review for making clinical care and space decisions were in alignment with VA standards, we agree the processes in place in 2014 could be improved upon and have been improved upon.”