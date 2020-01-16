Troopers investigating Berkeley Co. crash involving school bus

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a school bus carrying 23 students was involved in a crash with an SUV Thursday morning.
Around 8:20 a.m., the bus and SUV collided on College Park Road at Berkeley Farms Road when the SUV tried to make a left turn in front of the bus, trooper Matt Southern said.
The bus ran off the road into a ditch, but there weren’t any injuries to students, Southern said.
The students were then put on a different bus and taken to school.
