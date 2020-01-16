TSA says number of weapons found at Charleston airport doubled in 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Transportation Security Administration officials say they found twice the number of weapons in 2019 that they found the year before.
Numbers released Wednesday show an increase at airports across the state. In Charleston, TSA officials say 18 weapons were discovered in carry-on bags last year. That’s up from nine in 2018. Charleston’s airport saw the biggest percentage increase year to year, but Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport reported the largest total of firearms found in 2019 at 23. In 2018, TSA agents recovered 15 firearms at that airport.
Across the state, agents found 63 weapons at security checkpoints at the five South Carolina airports in 2019. That represents a 53% increase over the 41 found at the same airports in 2018.
On the national level, the TSA says it seized a record-high number of guns.
TSA officers found 4,432 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers. The guns represent a 5% increase from 2018. Eighty-seven percent of the guns were loaded.
In a press release, TSA administrator, David Pekoske, said that the increase is troubling and guns should be unloaded.
