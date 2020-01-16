13-year-old charged after gun found in backpack at Charleston Co. middle school, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gun and 16 bullets were found in a student’s backpack at a Charleston County middle school on Wednesday.
The student, a 13-year-old boy, was then taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and charged, according to the incident report.
Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island and met with the vice principal as well as a science teacher who had found the gun and bullets in the student’s bookbag.
The teacher told officers he was given a handwritten note by a student which stated that the boy, “said he was going to shoot us” and “he has a gun and some bullets in his bookbag.”
The officer found a Taurus handgun in the boy’s bag along with two magazines. One magazine had eight rounds in it and the second magazine had six rounds inside, the report stated. Two other loose 9 mm rounds were also found inside. The gun itself was not loaded and did not have a round in the chamber, the report stated.
The boy told officers he didn’t have any other weapons and took the gun from his cousin’s room because he wanted to show his friends, according to the report.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.