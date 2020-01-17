Big Temp Changes: Cool today, mild this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will feel more than 20 degrees cooler today! The front that pushed through will cool the afternoon into the low 50s under plenty of sunshine. Tonight will feel chilly as temps drop to the upper 30s. Warmer air and more clouds are ahead for the weekend. Winds will shift out of the south tomorrow and Sunday. Temperatures should rise to the mid to upper 60s. There’s the slight chance for a few showers late Saturday and early Sunday with the passing of the front. This system that will bring a shot of even cooler temperatures starting Monday morning. This cool down will be much colder. The forecast high Monday through Wednesday is below the normal of 57 degrees.