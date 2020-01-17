Cane Bay HS on lockdown, campus safe after student experiences ‘medical emergency’

Authorities at Cane Bay High School on Friday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 17, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 11:47 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Cane Bay High School is currently on lockdown because a student experienced a “medical emergency,” according to Berkeley County School District Officials.

“There is a heavy presence of first responders due to a student experiencing a medical emergency,” the school posted on Facebook. “The campus is safe. Additional info will follow as appropriate.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

