CCSD to change language for response protocol during emergencies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From a possible shooter to a fire or a crime in a nearby neighborhood, school districts have to prepare for emergencies.
In the Charleston County School District, the response protocol conveyed the situation through color codes. The emergency lockdown was code red, the administrative lockdown was code yellow, or a bomb threat evacuation was code green.
Now officials plan to change the response protocol.
The protocols will change to the following:
- Lockout - Get inside. Lock outside doors. (Called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building)
- Lockdown - Locks, lights, out of sight. (Called when there is a serious threat inside or immediately outside the building)
- Evacuate - To the announced location. (This is used when there is a need to move students from one location to another, away from danger)
- Shelter - Hazard and safety strategy. (Called when the need for personal protection is necessary, such as during a tornado or earthquake)
- Hold – In your classroom, clear the halls. (There may be situations which require students to stay in their classroom)
The program has been adopted by more than 100,000 schools nationwide and will go into effect on Jan. 21.
District officials said staff members have been trained on the new protocol over the past several weeks. The change in language does not change the current response procedures but instead makes the response more clear with language that is more consistent for a particular response.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.