Charleston Police asking for information in death investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a death in West Ashley Thursday night.
Police responded at 8:15 p.m. Thursday to a home on Toura Lane where they found an unresponsive male, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
The victim had physical trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not yet provided details on the nature of the trauma.
The coroner's office has not yet released the victim's identity or age.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty Charleston Police detective.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.