Coastal Carolina falls at home to Little Rock

Conway, S.C. – Senior forward Tommy Burton registered his fourth double-double of the season, but Coastal Carolina was otherwise held in check as Little Rock stayed tied for the league lead with a 71-55 win over the Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center. The loss dropped CCU to 11-8 overall and 4-4 in the conference, while the Trojans, who never trailed in the game and led by as many as 20 points in the final minutes, improved to 12-7 and 6-2.