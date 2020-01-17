Crews extinguish house fire in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a house fire in Goose Creek early Friday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the house in off Old State Road and Oaks Avenue around 5:30 a.m.
Officials said there were a large number of personal belongings inside the house which made it difficult to put the fire out.
The homeowners are out of town and the home is under renovation, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Goose Creek city and rural fire departments both responded to the scene.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.