Documents relating to 1,600 Roper Healthcare patients improperly thrown out, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare officials say that documents relating to about 1,600 patients were not correctly placed in a secure patient-record disposal bin for shredding at a facility on James Island last month.
Officials discovered on Dec. 10 that the documents were thrown out with the regular garbage and could have included patients’ names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, appointments, prescription information, medical history and insurance notices.
There is currently no indication that the information has been or will be accessed improperly because the landfill is continually buried by additional garbage. No social security numbers or financial information was compromised.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are letting those who may be affected know all the steps we are taking to protect their personal identifiable information,” Roper St. Francis Healthcare spokesman Andy Lyons said. “We also have taken internal corrective actions and conducted additional training regarding the importance of safeguarding patient information. Finally, we are conducting audits throughout our healthcare system on the proper use and storage of patient information to prevent this type of incident in the future.”
Roper St. Francis Healthcare is sending letters to patients on Friday whose information may have been affected.
“Anyone with concerns that their information may have been compromised can call the dedicated toll-free call center at 1-844-305-8392,” Lyons said. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our patients, and we value the privacy and confidentiality of our patients’ information.”
