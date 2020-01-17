Fire at Mount Pleasant home under control, firefighters say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say Charleston County EMS is treating a bystander for burns at the scene of a house fire in Mount Pleasant.
The fire was reported at approximately 3:06 p.m. in the 300 block of Splitshot Circle, according to Charleston County dispatchers.
Firefighters say they encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor of the home. They say they were able to extinguish the fire within 22 minutes.
Rescue crews completed a primary search but did not find anyone in the home.
Mount Pleasant Police have officers in the area blocking access.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
