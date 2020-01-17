Lowcountry organizations fighting to end hunger

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to feedingamerica.org, over 600,000 people in South Carolina struggle with food insecurities.
That is one of the reasons why Park Circle Cares in North Charleston has partnered with the Lowcountry Food Bank for about four years now.
"The urgency for food in, not only this neighborhood, but throughout the low-country, the urgency is absolutely outstanding," said Joe Schmitt, Park Circle Cares Communications Director.
This weekend they will provide a free shopping experience at Ferndale Community Center on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Park Circle Cares buys food from the Lowcountry Food Bank and then sets it up grocery store style so that people can come and get the food they want.
The mass food distribution event is expecting 4,000 to 8,000 pounds of food and organizers say they are expecting up to 300 people to attend.
"We're not really making that big of a difference, we're just trying to put a little bit of a dent in a really bad situation and trying to help people that just need a hand up," said Schmitt.
Park Circle Cares is always looking for volunteers to help out. Schmitt says all you have to do, is show up. If you would like to volunteer, organizers have asked for help unloading food at 10 a.m.
For more information, check out the Park Circle Cares Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.