Riller and Miller Turn In Career Nights In Dog Fight With Northeastern

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Grant Riller and Sam Miller both had career nights and combined for 40 points in a 79-76 loss to defending Colonial Athletic Association tournament champion Northeastern, which came down to the last shot on Thursday night before a raucous Black Out Game crowd of 4,340 at TD Arena.
Riller became the first-ever CofC player to record a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists, while Miller knocked down a career-high 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from long range for the Cougars (11-8, 5-2 CAA).
Zep Jasper also added 13. Charleston led 45-36 at halftime and led by as many as 15 with 16:15 remaining in the second half.
Jordan Roland was the difference for the Huskies (10-8, 4-2 CAA) scoring nine of his game-high 33 points in the team’s comeback in the final three minutes of the ballgame. They snapped a two-game skid in conference play with the road win.
The Cougars will next host preseason CAA favorite Hofstra (14-5, 5-1 CAA) on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. Tickets can be purchased for the game by calling (843) 953-COFC or online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the ninth-consecutive game, College of Charleston went with the starting five of Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller (6-3).
• The Huskies take a one-game advantage in the all-time series with College of Charleston, 8-7. The last six meetings between the two schools have been decided in single digits.
• Grant Riller recorded the first-ever triple-double by a Cougar player with a team-high tying 20 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists against Northeastern. It marked his 100th career double-figure scoring game as he has now tabulated 2,211 career points to date.
• Sam Miller poured in a career-high 20 points including 14 in the first half of play versus Northeastern. He went a career-best 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and also added two blocked shots against the Huskies. It marked his 13th career game to score in double figures.
• Zep Jasper also scored in double figures with 13 points including 5-for-6 from the free throw line against Northeastern.
• The Cougars outrebounded the Huskies, 32-30 – only the sixth time this season to do so against an opponent.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“Tough pill to swallow. I really didn’t have a lot to say to the guys. There were so many good things that happened in the game that our players did. The only thing I could tell them was that possessions matter. There were too many times with miscues with the ball led to offense for them (Northeastern). I thought our effort was good. Grant (Riller) had a triple-double. Sam (Miller) had a career night for us. When you look at the 13 turnovers and how many turned into points for them. It was hard to believe we were in that situation the way we typically take care of the ball. It was very unfortunate for our fans. We had a great crowd tonight. It just sucks that we couldn’t get that win for them. They really deserved it. They were really into the game. Give Northeastern credit. When you do have opportunities to make some shots and make some plays, they made the plays.”
College of Charleston Senior Guard Grant Riller
On the difference in the game …
“We just gave up transition buckets, some open threes, and eventually, they (Northeastern) just made a run.”
College of Charleston Senior Forward Sam Miller
On the loss …
“Coach Grant said it to us after the game, we did a lot of things to win, but I think it came down to a couple of key moments. A couple of key defensive decisions at the end of possessions, where we just made a mistake and like Grant said, turnovers led to easy buckets for them (Northeastern).”
On his teammate Grant Riller’s triple-double …
“Coach Grant said he had seven (rebounds) at halftime and I noticed he was grabbing a lot of rebounds. I did kind of make a mental note that he might be on to something like that, which is cool, but we wanted to get the win.”