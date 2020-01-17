Riller and Miller Turn In Career Nights In Dog Fight With Northeastern

“Tough pill to swallow. I really didn’t have a lot to say to the guys. There were so many good things that happened in the game that our players did. The only thing I could tell them was that possessions matter. There were too many times with miscues with the ball led to offense for them (Northeastern). I thought our effort was good. Grant (Riller) had a triple-double. Sam (Miller) had a career night for us. When you look at the 13 turnovers and how many turned into points for them. It was hard to believe we were in that situation the way we typically take care of the ball. It was very unfortunate for our fans. We had a great crowd tonight. It just sucks that we couldn’t get that win for them. They really deserved it. They were really into the game. Give Northeastern credit. When you do have opportunities to make some shots and make some plays, they made the plays.”