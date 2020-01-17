Shadowmoss residents on edge after man found shot to death in home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in a West Ashley neighborhood are on edge after a man was gunned down in his home.
Charleston Police found the victim inside a home around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Toura Lane in the Shadowmoss subdivision.
The victim, 34-year-old Seth Coleman, died from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kelley Nevill.
One day after the killing, Charleston police detectives were back at the scene of the crime.
Neighbors learned that the death investigation turned into a murder investigation.
"I just can't believe it happened, unbelievable, it's a quiet neighborhood so it's very shocking," Denise Czarn said.
"Shocking actually, didn't hear anything other than that there was an incident last night, but nothing other than that," Jimmy Hebert said.
According to an incident report, Coleman had injuries on his body.
"It's a sad day in our neighborhood," Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin said.
Griffin has lived in Shadowmoss his entire life and says it’s the first time he can recall that anyone had been murdered there.
"Any time someone loses their life in a neighborhood you're concerned, especially for the family of the victim and we just have to work hard to have swift justice in this and make sure everyone understands that our city's doing everything we can to protect this neighborhood and keep it safe," Griffin said.
Detectives went door to to door to find out if anyone saw or heard anything suspicious Thursday night.
“The police were here asking questions. Unfortunately we didn’t hear anything, I wish we could have helped,” Czarn said.
With the killer still out there, folks are keeping their eyes focused.
"Everybody needs to be careful and personally I think we should arm ourselves to protect our family and our wives and our husbands," David Stallworth said.
Anyone with information on the murder should call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police detective.
