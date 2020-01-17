Teen accused of causing fiery fatal crash after ‘God told him to kill himself’ being sent back to mental facility until next court date

Judge Bonnie Jackson ordered on Jan. 17 that Jordan be returned to Feliciana Forensic Facility until his next court date, which is scheduled for Feb. 20. The judge also ordered that a sanity commission be appointed to determine Jordan’s competency at the time of the wreck, which happened in July of 2019. Three doctors, Robert Blanche, John Thompson, and Jose Artecona, will form the committee and report their findings on or before the next court date.