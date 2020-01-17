Teen charged after leading deputies on foot chase in West Ashley

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old is facing charges after leading deputies on a foot chase in West Ashley on Thursday night.
Just after 6 p.m., the teen was involved in a crash near 3500 Savannah Highway which required his Pontiac G6 to be towed. The teen’s grandpa was going to pick him up, but the deputy agreed to give the teen an escort to the grandfather’s location because of heavy traffic.
Per Charleston County policy, the deputy patted the teen down because he was going to ride in the deputy’s patrol car.
The teen ran away when the deputy found a gun in his pants and eventually stopped as the deputy continued to chase him toward Main Road, the incident report stated.
The deputy then recovered the .45 caliber pistol as well as more than 100 pills which the teen said weren’t prescribed to him. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute.
He was then taken to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.
