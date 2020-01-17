8th annual Taste of Folly festival kicks off Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach kicks off their 8th annual Taste of Folly festival this weekend, starting with the Cocktail Competition.
Throughout the weekend, 55 vendors will take over Center Street, and restaurants will be serving up their best dishes, all of which showcasing everything Folly Beach has to offer. And with an expected 4,000 people, they say this is one of Folly Beach's biggest days of the year.
From an Oyster Shucking contest to a Hot Dog Eating contest, there is something fun for everyone.
“We’ve got definitely an eclectic culinary scene in my opinion,” Kelly Russ, the Folly Association of Businesses Event Coordinator, said. “I mean you know it’s a small beach. There’s 21 restaurants out here. But it’s quaint, it’s small, its incredibly friendly. There’s a huge sense of community out here. And I have never met any body that’s ever said they don’t love Folly.”
In the past, certain festivals have become an issue, but officials say things like last year’s Folly Gras, is not something they will ever let happen on Folly Beach again.
"There was some lessons learned during that event, and ever since then we've done a really great job," Andrew Gilreath the
Director of Safety City of Folly Beach said. "We've partnered with the Businesses association. There's additional security, on top of my staff. So there's going to be a lot of visibility out there. Controlled access. And Taste of Folly really is a good family friendly event."
You can also find more information on times and prices on their website.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.