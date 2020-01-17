Travis Etienne returning to Clemson for senior season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson running back Travis Etienne announced on social media on Friday he’ll be returning for his senior season with the Tigers.
Etienne is already the leading rusher in the history of the Clemson program with 4,038 yards and he’ll have a chance to add to his record in 2020.
He’s coming off his 2nd straight ACC Player of the Year Award after rushing for over 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns after going for over 1,600 yards and 24 touchdowns his sophomore season.
So far this week, Etienne joins defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney as players returning to Clemson for 2020. WR Tee Higgins announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft while QB Chase Brice announced that he’d be transferring out of the program.
