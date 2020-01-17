Upstate man charged with homicide by child abuse in 1-year-old’s abuse death, warrants say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - An Anderson County man killed his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child by hitting him several times, according to an arrest warrant.
Michael Eugene Burrell, 24, is charged with homicide by child abuse.
The warrant said Burrell “physically abused the victim by hitting the child multiple times over a period, causing the child’s death.”
Anderson County deputies said on April 3, 2019, the Honea Path Police Department requested deputies help with the investigation into the death of William Leopard.
They said Burrell was charged after a lengthy and complex investigation.
The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and SLED helped with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.