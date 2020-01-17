Walterboro Police release surveillance photo in shoplifting case

Police say this person concealed crab legs and left the IGA General Store without paying for them. (Source: Walterboro Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips | January 17, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 4:57 PM

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Walterboro Police Department are searching for person accused of stealing crab legs from a grocery store.

The incident took place Wednesday af the IGA General Food Store, police say.

The person took crab legs, concealed them without paying and left the store, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Anyone with any information about the person’s identity is asked to contact Sgt. Johnson at 843-782-1047.

