Walterboro Police release surveillance photo in shoplifting case

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Walterboro Police Department are searching for person accused of stealing crab legs from a grocery store.
The incident took place Wednesday af the IGA General Food Store, police say.
The person took crab legs, concealed them without paying and left the store, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Anyone with any information about the person’s identity is asked to contact Sgt. Johnson at 843-782-1047.
