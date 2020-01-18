Affidavit: N. Charleston man sexually assaulted girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after he sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter, according to an affidavit released Saturday.
Jonathan Reece Scarborough was booked into the Charleston County jail Friday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
The woman’s daughter was between 8 and 10 years old when the abuse happened between June 2018 and September 2019, the affidavit stated.
The victim had a forensic interview at the Dorchester Children’s Center on Sept. 25, 2019 in which she revealed the information about the abuse, according to the affidavit.
