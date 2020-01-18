Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office to open warming center Sunday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will open a warming center on Sunday night because of the low temperatures forecasted into Monday morning.
The shelter will be located at the Al Cannon Detention Center in the former inmate work-release center in the 3800 block of Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. It will be equipped with beds and open from 7 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.
Citizens are asked to find their own transportation to the center, but the sheriff’s office will provide transportation if necessary at 843-743-7200.
The warming center will be identifiable through signs such as the one pictured.
