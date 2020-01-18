Dominion Energy suspends plan to cut trees on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After a meeting with Sullivan’s Island town officials, Dominion Energy agreed to temporarily halt a plan to cut nearly 250 trees on the island.
Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neil said he met with representatives from the power company on Friday. In an agreement with the town, the company will halt the tree removals until they can evaluate individual trees and their threat to the power lines.
O'Neil says only the trees that pose a serious threat to the power lines will be removed. Officials will also plan on transplanting some of those trees on other parts of the island. Town officials and the power company will come up with alternatives for trees that can't be transplanted.
Earlier this week, the power company started a process to remove 245 Palmetto trees on the island. Officials with the company said those trees were identified as being too close to the overhead power lines.
In a statement about the tree removals, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy said:
Following our routine five-year trimming cycle on Sullivan’s Island, our foresters identified a number of trees for removal due to their proximity to overhead power lines. Trees within close proximity to energized lines are both a fire hazard and an issue of public safety. As you and I have discussed before, trees and tree limbs continue to be the number one reason for power outages across our system, and the safety and reliability of our system is our primary concern.
The removal process began this week. Trees that exceed a maximum height of approximately 15 feet are not suitable for planting along rights-of-way or near overhead power lines. For a list of approved species, or more information on planting the right tree in the right place, customers can visit //www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.
“It’s difficult to see how these trees, or at least this many Palmetto trees, represent any sort of imminent threat to the power system,” O’Neil said.
The mayor said that the Palmetto trees are an iconic and essential part to the landscape of the island. Its history has a lot to do with the state.
“This is the state tree and it’s prominently displayed on our state flag. The reason for that acknowledgement is because of the role it played early in the revolutionary war,” he said.
