Driver arrested after colliding with Georgetown Police cruiser

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - An accident Friday night in Georgetown sent a police officer to the hospital and landed the driver of the other vehicle behind bars, police say.
The police department’s Facebook page states Georgetown Police Sgt. Scott Scogin was in his police cruiser in front of the Walgreens on Frasier Street helping a disabled motorist when his cruiser was struck from the rear by another driver.
The driver of the other vehicle was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for suspicion of driving under the influence, the post states.
The driver’s identity has not yet been released.
EMS took Scogin to an area hospital for an evaluation.
