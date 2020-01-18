Firefighters rescue dog from North Charleston mobile home fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire investigator is working to find the cause of a Friday night fire that left two adults and two children without a home.
A caller reported the fire on Fillie Court to 911 at 10:04 p.m. The caller said everyone was out of the home except for a dog who was trapped inside, North Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said.
North Charleston firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the mobile home. The residents told firefighters where their dog, “Twinkie,” was and firefighters were able to find the dog and bring it safely out of the home.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire and complete a search, she said.
The Red Cross is helping the family, Julazadeh said.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters urge families to remember that fire and smoke develop and move very fast during a house fire. According to FEMA, you could have less than two minutes to get out safely once the smoke alarm sounds.
Plan and practice a family escape in case of a fire:
- Draw a map of your home, including doors and windows.
- Find two ways out of every room.
- Make sure doors and windows are not blocked, windows are functional.
- Choose an outside meeting place.
- Test your smoke alarms by pushing the test button (#TestItTuesday).
- Have your family practice the escape plan
Make sure you have working some alarms in your home.
“Half of all home fire deaths happen at night, when people are sleeping,” Chief Gregory Bulanow said. “So install one on every level of your home, in every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas.”
Make sure that everyone in your home knows how to get outside and where to meet if the smoke alarm sounds.
