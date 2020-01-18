Man shot woman during argument inside S.C. Applebees, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - A man was arrested after shooting a woman Friday night inside a restaurant in Greenwood, according to the Greenwood Police Department.
Police said Joseph Raekwon Rapp, 23, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Rapp and a woman were in an argument inside an Applebee's on Bypass 72 when Rapp pulled out a handgun and fired it twice, police said.
According to Jonathan Link with Greenwood police, the shooting happened at about 9:21 p.m.
The woman was shot in the upper body, according to police.
According to Link, she was taken to Self Regional Hospital, where she underwent surgery.
Not long afterward, Rapp was taken to City Hall, where he surrendered to investigators, police said.
