Nonprofit hosting food giveaway on Saturday in North Charleston

The nonprofit Park Circle Cares says they are assisting people in the Lowcountry who struggle with food insecurity.
Park Circle Cares is teaming up with the Ferndale Community Center to host a food distribution at the center located at 1919 Bolton Street in North Charleston. It starts at 10:30 a.m.
Park Circle Cares spokesman Joe Schmidt says food insecurity impacts more people than you can imagine.
"We try to make it easy," Schmidt said. "Just show up, and take food home for your family. It's a shame that thousands of families in the Charleston area live paycheck to paycheck and have to make tough decisions such as buy very basic groceries or pay the light bill."
The nonprofit says it will give out wholesome produce, protein and canned goods to the local community for free.
“We won’t give away junk food that we wouldn’t serve our friends and families, no soda no sweets” CEO Orly Janssen said. “Our mission is to distribute nutritious food, and treat people with dignity and respect.”
For more information, or if you would like to volunteer visit them on Facebook.
