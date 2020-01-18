Police arrest two in fatal N. Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested two men for a deadly shooting in early January.
Terris White, 25; and Jabari Lee, 22; are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard.
The charges stem from the Jan. 8 shooting of 29-year-old Courtenay Smalls from North Charleston.
Police responded on Jan. 8 at approximately 7:16 p.m. to the 2000 block of Saint Francis Street to a report of someone bleeding in front of a home.
Officers then found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim later died from their injuries.
The U.S. Marshal's Office, Charleston City Police and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrests, Deckard said.
Both were being held pending a bond hearing Saturday, he said.
