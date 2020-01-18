Stingrays Take Over ECHL Points Lead With 4-1 Win

With Dan DeSalvo in the box for hooking, Matt Nuttle got hold of a puck in the defensive zone and sent forward Tim Harrison free on a partial breakaway. After slowing down in the offensive zone, Harrison made a quick pass to Cherniwchan for a chance on net. The team captain’s initial shot was stopped, but he was able to put home the rebound at 7:14 of the third for his second goal of the night and 17th tally of the season.