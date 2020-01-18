Winter chill to set in early next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front is set to move through the Lowcountry this weekend bringing a big cool down for early next week. Ahead of this front, clouds have increased today and there is a slight chance of a shower. Overall, we’ll be mainly dry with highs in the low to mid 60s. The best chance of rain will arrive early tomorrow morning as the front passes through the area. Any rain will be brief and clouds will quickly give way to sunshine late Sunday morning. The cooler weather will arrive Sunday night and Monday. Expect sunny skies but chilly temperatures. Morning lows will be 32° or colder for 4 straight mornings from Monday morning to Thursday. Many inland spots will drop into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Get the coats ready!