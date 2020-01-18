Woman, dog escape West Ashley house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman and her dog were able to escape an early-morning fire Saturday in West Ashley investigators believe was started by a burning candle.
Charleston County dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:40 a.m. about a fire at a home on Acacia Street, fire officials said. Firefighters arrived in less than four minutes from the time of dispatch and reported fire venting from two windows of the one-story single-family home.
Firefighters quickly entered the home to search for victims and control the fire. The incident was quickly brought under control, limiting the most significant damage to one bedroom with smoke and heat damage throughout the home.
Fire investigators from the Fire Marshal Division say the occupant was reportedly “ear candling” and fell asleep in bed. She was awakened by a smoke alarm and her barking dog and then discovered the fire, firefighters say.
Investigators say she attempted to fight the fire utilizing bowls of water before leaving the home and calling 911. They verified the origin of the fire and determined the likely cause was related to the candle igniting bedding or other combustible material.
No injuries were reported.
Ear candling is an alternative medicine practice some claim removes earwax and impurities from the ear canal.
Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.
The Charleston Fire Department would like to remind citizens:
- Install and test smoke alarms.
- Plan and practice a home escape plan.
- If an uncontrolled fire is discovered in your home, evacuate and call 911, do not go back inside.
- Never leave candles burning unattended or while you are sleeping.
