Berkeley Co. homeowner explains how he caught would-be porch pirate in the act

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Chad Devereese was just working from his home Friday on War Admiral Lane Friday when he noticed an unknown car parked out front.
Little did he know, he was about to come face-to-face with a man Berkeley County deputies say wanted to steal the package sitting on his front porch.
“I hadn’t seen his car before," Devereese said. "I hadn’t seen him before and I was like, ‘oh, he’s got car problems.’”
The man came to the door, but not for the reason Devereese thought. He tried to help himself to the package sitting out front. According to deputies, Devereese went outside with his gun and ordered Marvin Marshall to give the package back. He then waited with the man until deputies arrived.
“And that’s when I pulled out my gun and opened the door and asked him to bring my stuff back and called 911," he said. “I hear about this stuff all the time and they’re never caught. I don’t want that to happen to somebody else.”
Marshall is now facing a charge of petit larceny.
Devereese didn’t have security cameras outside, but now its something he’s thinking about installing.
“I don’t have one right now but I’m definitely looking at getting cameras,” he said. “If there was something there, maybe he wouldn’t have taken it.”
Inside the package was a blanket from his mother.
“I mean its not cheap stuff," he said. "This obviously isn’t the most expensive thing I’ve had delivered. But still, I didn’t even know it was there until I saw him walking away with it.”
