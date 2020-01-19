Bucs lead wire-to-wire in another dominant win

HIGH POINT, N.C. – It was all Charleston Southern on their trip to North Carolina.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had a career day scoring 31 points as Charleston Southern (9-9, 3-3 Big South) led by as many as 27 on their way to a 79-60 dominating victory over High Point (4-14, 1-4 Big South).
Fleming has 24 in the first half as the Bucs shots .760 from the floor and hit 10 field goals from three-point range, opening up a 49-25 halftime lead. The second half was no different as CSU would add on to their margin before closing it out for a 2-0 trip to the Tar Heel state.
Ty Jones and Travis Anderson each added 12 points as the Bucs finished the game shooting .560 from the floor while holding High Point to just .379 and below their season average of 64 points.
How It Happened
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 24 alone in the first half as the Bucs opened-up a 49-25 margin.
- CSU hit 10 treys in the first half alone, five of those coming from Fleming.
- The Bucs also shot a blazing 76% from the floor in the first half and 71% from deep
- High Point would cut into the margin bringing it to a 19-point CSU lead with 7:53 to go, but the Bucs were able to close it out from there
- Ty Jones scored eight of his 12 points in the second half to give CSU three players in double figures joining Fleming and Travis Anderson
- Fleming would finish with a career-high 31 points on the night, the second Buccaneer to reach the 30-point mark this season
News and Notes
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 24 at the halftime break, his most in a single 20-minute span surpassing the 18 he put up at Hampton
- Fleming’s 24 first-half points was his team-leading seventh game scoring 20-plus points
- Ty Jones also dished out a team-high six assists in the win while grabbing a game-high seven rebounds.
- CSU snapped an eight-game skid at the Millis Center controlling the game from the tip leading the entire way.
- Fleming’s 31 were a career-high for the junior All-Big South guard becoming the second Buccaneer to reach 30 points in a Big South game this season
- CSU finished their two-game swing to North Carolina with a pair of double-digit wins and led by as many as 24 Thursday night and 27 Saturday
Up Next
Charleston Southern returns home for a Thursday night battle with Presbyterian on ESPN3, tipoff slated for 7:30 p.m. from Buccaneer Field House. CSU looks to extend their win streak in the series taking the last four over the Blue Hose.