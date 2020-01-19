Clemson Falls to NC State 60-54

Following halftime, John Newman III sparked Clemson with a couple of jump shots, including a 3-ball, to cut the Tigers' deficit to seven points. An 11-0 NC State run ensued, though, resulting in the Wolfpack building up an 18-point advantage, which was the largest lead of the game by either team. True to form, the Tigers did not give in, and a 12-2 run pulled Clemson to within eight points of NC State with under seven minutes to play. Eventually, a pivotal 3-pointer by NC State's Braxton Beverly placed the Wolfpack ahead by nine points with 47 seconds left, and Clemson ended up falling 60-54.