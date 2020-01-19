Clemson’s Simmons declares for NFL Draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons made his decision official on Saturday declaring for the NFL Draft and forgoing his final season of eligibility with the Tigers.
Simmons was this years ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the Butkus Award winner for best linebacker and a unanimous All-American.
After being projected to be taken as high as a top 3 pick in the 1st round there wasn’t much reason for him to return for his senior season.
Simmons had over 100 tackles, 7 sacks and 3 interceptions in 2019.
He joins WR Tee Higgins and CB AJ Terrell who also declared for the draft this week and QB Chase Brice who will be transferring as Tigers leaving the program this offseason. Running Back Travis Etienne surprised many by deciding to return for his senior season on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.