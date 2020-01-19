Coldest weather of Winter heading our way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will pass through the area today ushering in the coldest weather so far this Winter to bring in the new work and school week. A few showers will accompany the front this morning but any rain should move offshore by lunch time. The sky will brighten this afternoon and then clear out tonight. As the sky clears, colder weather will move in overnight with temperatures near freezing by Monday morning. Highs may not reach 50° on Monday or Tuesday despite plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will be in the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will moderate late this week with the chance of showers returning either Friday or Saturday.