Cougars Down Hofstra Behind Miller’s Game Winner

“Our fans were unbelievable tonight. I’m really proud of our players for bouncing back after a tough no-sleep-in-two-days type of situation from a couple of days ago, where we won the game, but we lost (to Northeastern). I am happy we were able to respond. Anytime you go through a journey of a season like this, there are so many ups-and-downs. Bumps and bruises and great times along the way. The one thing you learn about your team is how they respond to all of the different things that have happened. To see us respond in 36 hours after having a lot of life taken out of us was a nice thing to see. It’s an 18-game race. I am glad we were able to stay in the race by performing well enough today to win the game.”