Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CHANGING AGENDAS
SC judge rules emergency must be proven before agenda change
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) — A judge in a Freedom of Information Act case has ruled a two-thirds vote isn't enough for city and county councils in South Carolina to change an agenda during a meeting. The North Augusta City Council was sued after it added work on a dam to a list of items to be covered by the extension of a sales tax at a May 2018 meeting. Justice Clifton Newman said the two-thirds vote was proper, but the council failed to show an “emergency or an exigent circumstance" for making the change that was also required by law. The city says it will appeal.
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Daylight Saving Time all year? SC wants, Congress must agree
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers want the state's residents to stop turning their clocks forward and backward each year. But it will take a law from Congress to do it. The South Carolina House gave final approval Wednesday to a bill saying the state will make daylight saving time year round if the federal government allows it. Gov. Henry McMaster's office said he will sign the bill into law. Opponents said permanent Daylight Saving Time would have schoolchildren waiting for the bus in the dark in winter as the sun rises after 8 a.m. About two dozen other states have passed or are considering similar requests.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG-SOUTH-CAROLINA
Buttigieg shifts plans, will attend King holiday event in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has rearranged his schedule to make room for events in early-voting South Carolina that honor Martin Luther King Jr. Buttigieg’s campaign said in a statement Saturday night that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, “looks forward to being with the citizens and leaders of Columbia” as they celebrate the federal holiday that commemorates the late civil rights leader. Buttigieg had already committed to attend a King celebration in South Bend, but shifted his plans to include the South Carolina events. Buttigieg has been criticized for his slow outreach to black and other minority voters.
HOSPITAL CUTS
SC’s largest hospital system lays off 327 employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s largest private health employer is laying off 327 employees. Prisma Health said the eliminated positions affect all departments — both administrative and medical — and all locations, both in the Midlands and Upstate. Another 200 positions have already been eliminated through attrition, cutting 527 jobs from the hospital system’s 32,000-person workforce. The Post and Courier reports those losing their jobs will receive severance pay and outplacement services or can apply for other open positions with the company. CEO Mark O'Halla says other expense-reduction strategies have been identified, but he did not elaborate.
LSU-CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE
LSU title parade draws massive crowds
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Thousands of LSU fans wearing purple and gold lined streets near Tiger Stadium and packed a basketball arena for a parade honoring the football team's national championship. A day after visiting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Tigers players rode on truck-pulled floats and tossed Mardi Gras beads along the route in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Ed Orgeron again posed with the national championship trophy. Quarterback Joe Burrow also presented a replica of his Heisman Trophy to the school. LSU capped off a 15-0 season Monday by beating Clemson for the school's fourth national title.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BIDEN-SANDERS
Biden rips Sanders campaign for Social Security attacks
INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden has called for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign to “disown” what he calls “doctored video” that some Sanders supporters say shows the former vice president endorsing Republican calls to cut Social Security and Medicare. Top Sanders’ aides have in recent weeks circulated video clips of Biden discussing Social Security and Medicare over the years. One of them shows him saying former Republican Speaker Paul Ryan was “right” when he said Republicans would have to consider entitlement spending after the GOP tax cuts. But the clip misses Biden’s larger point accusing the GOP of a cynical legislative strategy to force the issue. Biden told voters in Iowa that Sanders should “disown” the video, which he called “doctored.” Sanders campaign has not immediately responded.