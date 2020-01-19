Man charged after leading Mt. Pleasant officers on chase, affidavit says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after he led officers on a chase Friday, according to an affidavit.
Tim Erick Vereen Jr., 27, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, child endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
An officer tried to stop Vereen’s burgundy Dodge Charger for failure to maintain lanes and a defective windshield, according to the affidavit.
Vereen then sped away from the stop on Bowman Road toward Mathis Ferry Road, the affidavit stated.
During the chase, he hit a car with a child and a man inside before a ran way on foot before he was eventually caught, according to the affidavit.
