SCHP: One dead in Beaufort Co. crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died Saturday afternoon in a car crash in Beaufort County.
The driver of a 2013 Ford Edge was headed north on U.S. 21 near Jasmine Hall Road when they went off the road and hit a tree around 3:40 p.m.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell.
The person was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where they later died, Tidwell said.
