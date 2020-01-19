‘Unprecedented tragedy’: Politicians offer their condolences in wake of shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Condolences are pouring in for the families of the two officers fatally shot Sunday morning at a home in Diamond Head.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell called the shooting an “unprecedented tragedy” for the city and state.
“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department,” he said, on Twitter.
“Our hearts go out to the first responders who are on the scene as this event unfolds.”
City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine said in a statement that her “heart aches for all who are involved.”
“It is terribly upsetting to see the recent increase in crime and we grieve with HPD and other first-responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe," she said.
“We will continue to support the Honolulu Police Department in its efforts on behalf of all the people of the City and County of Honolulu and our visitors.”
