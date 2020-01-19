Warming shelter in downtown Charleston to open Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hibben Hospitality Shelter has announced it’s opening its doors for those seeking refuge from the cold weather.
The shelter is located at 690 Coleman Blvd in Mount Pleasant and will be open Monday, Jan. 20 and Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The shelter will provide an evening meal and breakfast, along with showers, towels, soap, shampoo and a limited quantity of clothing.
Doors will open at around 7:30 p.m. and guests must leave by 7 a.m. the next morning, according to a news release by the Hibben United Methodist Church. The church says guests will not be accepted after 11 p.m. unless brought by police, other agencies or due to special circumstances and an agreement has been made in advance.
Hibben United Methodist Church says guests seeking the warming shelter are not allowed on church property until after 6 p.m. due to students possibly still being on campus.
A Hibben bus will pick up people in downtown Charleston starting at roughly 7:00 p.m. at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. The bus will then proceed to the library on Calhoun Street, Marion Square at King Street, and the Navigation Center at 529 Meeting Street before returning to Hibben UMC about 8:00 p.m.
The church says the bus will take as many trips as necessary to pick up everyone waiting at the designated stops.
Bags will be searched prior to being allowed in the shelter.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.