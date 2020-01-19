Warming shelter to open in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston residents will have an option to escape the cold weather coming to the Lowcountry.
The Aldersgate United Methodist Church has announced their Winter Warming Shelter will be open Sunday, Jan. 19 and Monday, Jan. 20.
The Warming Shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road. Registration for the warming shelter will last between 7 and 9 p.m. unless previously arranged and the shelter closes at 7 a.m. the following morning.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church says the Winter Warming Shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, overnight lodging and an optional devotion.
Those looking for public transportation to the shelter can board Carta Bus Route 13 and ask for the Aldersgate warming shelter.
Pets are not permitted at this warming shelter.
