Authorities searching for missing Johns Island man

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Johns Island man.
Authorities are searching for Quinton Oneal Allen who was last seen on Friday around 3 p.m. on the 3800 block of James Bay Road.
Allen was last seen wearing a black hoodie, denim jeans and a black skull cap.
The sheriff’s office describes Allen as a black male, 5-foot, 175 pounds, 36, and is known to frequent the Ponderosa neighborhood or the City of Charleston.
“Mr. Allen’s means of transportation is a crème colored bicycle with a brown seat that he is known to ride,” CCSO officials said. “Anybody coming in contact with Quinton Oneal Allen is asked to contact Det Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or via email at bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org. After hours please contact CCSO Dispatch at 843-743-7200.”
