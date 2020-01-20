Beaufort Co. group holds procession, prayer vigil in stand against crime

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Activists and community members in Beaufort county are calling for change after a number of recent violent crimes and shootings.
The group, Citizens Against Violence Everywhere used the holiday weekend to take their message to the streets.
"Well, when you see multiple hearses like this, it sends a message," Organizer and founder of C.A.V.E., Herbert Glaze said. "These hearses are empty right now and we'd like to keep them that way."
The group drove with members of the fire department, local motorcycle clubs and families of homicide victims before ending at a church to hold a prayer vigil.
"This is a movement that we have in trying to do what we can for the community," Glaze said.
Vanessa Rivers drove along in honor of her late son Medicus Watson who was killed on Dec.30 after a card came led to a deadly gunfight. He was 26 years old.
Rivers said she wanted to carry on her son's legacy by bringing attention to crime in the area.
“It was just getting out of control and I just felt like, you know, everybody is just pulling together as a community and as a village to just try and get the word out there that there’s something that needs to be done,” Rivers said.
Pastor Michael Williams said the vigil comes during a fitting time of year to encourage people to participate in making their community a safer place.
“This is Dr. [Martin Luther] King Jr’s birthday time and celebration and we want to remember as well as reflect upon how as a society and as a culture how we come forward and make a difference,” Williams said. “If you’re not a part of the solution, you’re a part of the problem.”
