Berkeley Co. deputy claims he was wrongfully fired after responding to 911 call

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Berkeley County deputy claims in a lawsuit filed last week that he was wrongfully terminated by the sheriff’s office after he responded to a 911 call in September 2019.
Norman Childress states in a lawsuit that he was responding to a call on Nobles Lane in the Cordesville area after a man allegedly made several harassing and threatening phone calls to 911 dispatchers.
When he approached the house and noticed a black object in the man’s waistband, Childress tried to put him in handcuffs for further questioning.
The man began resisting arrest and the man’s wife began yelling at Childress, according to the lawsuit.
After the incident, the man filed a complaint against Childress with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the lawsuit states.
Childress states in the lawsuit that an investigation was conducted in the Sheriff’s Office where he wasn’t able to consult with a lawyer or have one present.
He is suing for wrongful discharge and claims the incident was a result of the Sheriff’s Office failing to “adequately supervise, train, discipline, and control its police officer employees.”
Childress is seeking punitive and actual damages as well as a jury trial.
